Captain hired as chief of Youngstown Fire Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Captain Barry Finley has been appointed to the position of Youngstown fire chief.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown announced Finley’s appointment Thursday afternoon. He was selected from almost 90 people who applied for the position.

Finley has been with the Youngstown Fire Department for 24 years.

He’s a U.S. Army veteran and certified firefighter, EMT and paramedic. He is also a registered nurse in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Finley’s appointment marks the first round of hiring for Mayor Brown’s cabinet.

