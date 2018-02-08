Cut-a-Thon benefits MCCTC students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group is raising money to help students go to the state board.

That’s the idea behind Thursday’s Cut-a-Thon at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

The Cosmetology class is cutting and styling hair. They’re also painting nails.

All services are $10, and the proceeds go right back to the students.

“It gets costly, and the reason we do these fundraisers is so they don’t have any money out of their pocket, come time to go,” said Cosmetology Instructor Lisa Argiro.

The event runs through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Right now, the school is accepting new students. You can actually go check it out Thursday night because the school is hosting an open house for parents and students.