Gill scores 25; Valley Christian rolls by LCCS

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Behind Kristen Gill’s 25 points, Valley Christian defeated Lake Center Christian – 76-54. Gill also tallied 8 boards and had 5 steals. Imane Snyder accumulated a double-double (15 points, 14 rebounds) while India Snyder (14) and Taylor Jones (13) each scored in double-figures.

Valley Christian (11-6) learned that they will be the 5th seed in Division IV’s Mineral Ridge District this past Sunday. The Eagles will welcome Sebring on February 21. The winner of that matchup will play against either Liberty or Heartland Christian.

Lake Center was led by Kennedy Hambert’s 22 and Hannah Mang’s 16 points. Mang also connected on four 3-point shots. The Tigers will meet Open Door Christian in the opening round of the Norwayne District on February 21. The winner gets top seeded Dalton in 17 days.

Lake Center (9-9) will host Crestwood on Saturday while Valley Christian plays Garrettsville Garfield.