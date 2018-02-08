Jury finds Canfield man guilty of assault at bar

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Canfield man facing drug charges is facing more trouble.

Thursday, a jury in Youngstown Municipal Court convicted Michael Malvasi, Jr. of a misdemeanor count of assault.

He was charged in connection with what police reports described as a fight inside at a downtown bar in November of 2016.

Just last week, Malvasi was also indicted on drug charges stemming from a raid at his house last August. He was also involved in a fatal crash in November, which police are investigating due to the strange circumstances surrounding the case.

Malvasi faces up to six months in the county jail on the assault charge.

Sentencing is set for April.