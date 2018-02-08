Elderly man with dementia found Thursday evening

SUMMIT CO., Ohio (WYTV) – An elderly man with dementia who had been reported missing was found Thursday evening.

Investigators previously said he may have been in Mahoning, Columbiana or Trumbull counties. They did not say where he was found.

John Zuckett, 80, left his Cuyahoga Falls home on Hollywood Avenue just after 5:30 Thursday evening and didn’t return.

He is described as a white man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say the vehicle involved was a white 2017 Hyundai Tucson with license plate number HFA2304.