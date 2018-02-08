Morning Flurries, mainly cloudy Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

FLURRIES OR LIGHT SNOW EARLY: Accumulation only a dusting with light snow chance early Thursday morning.

COLDER: We’re in the teens for the morning hours. High today only in the lower 20’s. Normal average high early February is 35°

ISOLATED SLICK SPOTS: Be alert for some icy patches with temperatures well below freezing. Some side roads are still snow covered.

SNOW TONIGHT AND FRIDAY: Starting up after 2am, light snow will move in. Accumulations through the day Friday look to be under 3″ at this time.

SNOW FOR THE SEASON SO FAR?: We have more than the normal average this deep into the season. Normally we’re only at about 40″..and as of this morning we have 56 and a half inches. Still need about two more feet to crack the top 10 snowiest winter seasons. And the snowiest season was 2010 and 11 with 118.7″.

WARMING TREND: Temperatures move into the mid to upper 30’s for Saturday.

LATE WEEKEND STORM WITH RAIN TO SNOW: Rain likely on Sunday, but a transition to snow as temperatures cool. Accumulations look minimal but roads could become slick with a wintry mix transition.

