Nugget of Knowledge: Famous folk that worked at post office

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The following are famous people who worked, at one time, for the post office:

Walt Disney: He was 16 years old in the long go summer of 1918 and actually lied about his age to get the job. He worked two shifts.

Abraham Lincoln: He was 24 years old and became postmaster of New Salem, Illinois. If you couldn’t get to the post office to pick up your mail, he’d take it to your house.

Benjamin Franklin: He was the first Postmaster General of the Continental Congress, but before that, he was the British postmaster of the colonies. He knew how the mail traveled and how the rebels could stay in touch once the Revolution began.

Sherman Hemsley: While taking small acting jobs at night, Hemsley was a postal clerk, first working in Philadelphia after he got out of the Air Force, and then in New York.

Steve Carrell: He delivered mail out in the country. He had a rural mail route in Littleton, Massachusetts.

William McKinley: McKinley was another president who worked at the post office, but he wasn’t a postmaster. He was a mail clerk near Poland, Ohio while he helped his family pay off debts before he found a job teaching at a local school.

