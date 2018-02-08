Student Athlete: Annie Pavlansky

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Pavlansky name is well known across the Valley and Lakeview senior Annie Pavlansky has certainly made her family proud.

She’s a versatile athlete for the Bulldogs as a 1st team ALL conference performer in volleyball and basketball. Plus, Annie is just as well-rounded in the classroom, earning her the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m definitely very competitive as far as grades go and on the court, and always with my siblings so it’s a lot of fun,” said Pavlansky.

Annie is a winner on and off the basketball court. She’s the oldest of four siblings and will go down as one of the best players in program history. Last January, she passed 1,000 career points and is now closing in on the school’s all-time scoring record.

“Just my work ethic and continuously playing hard no matter what,” said Pavlansky. “Just trying to be a great teammate and just enjoying the whole process and always playing hard.”

Annie’s hard work recently paid off when she signed a full-ride scholarship to play basketball at Kent State, fulfilling her Division 1 dream.

“It was probably like one of the best feelings in my life,” she said. “It was definitely very emotional. It all became really real once the pen went to the paper and it all became really official. Just to feel like I was an actual part of the Kent State family, it was really special.

The Golden Flashes are getting a good one. Annie ranks in the top 10 of her class with a 3.95 GPA. She’s a member of National Honor Society, as well as Senior Class President.

“Grades really do mean a lot. I feel like every “A” is like a “W” and when I got that first “B” last year, it kind of felt like an “L” but it was a lot of fun going through that class. I take a lot of pride in being just as competitive in the classroom as I am on the court.”