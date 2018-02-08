Third Pa. casino license given to Lawrence County project

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Lawrence County received the third of 10 mini casino licenses in Pennsylvania.

The owners of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Pocono Mountains submitted the winning bid of $21.18 million for the license.

According to auctioneers, the casino will be built in Lawrence County.

“This is a monumental day as we look to the future of the Mount Airy brand, knowing that the creation of a second casino resort will benefit Pennsylvania’s economy and communities,” said Lisa DeNaples, owner and managing trustee of Mount Airy Casino Resort. “Each day, we put our heart and soul into the guest experience at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, and we will now use that passion to create a premier casino in North Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 new mini-casinos. They can have 750 slot machines and license holders can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.