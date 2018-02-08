Update on snowfall for Friday morning

MORE ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY

A full summary of what to expect with this storm is in the video above. Click “play” for the breakdown of when snow starts and how much to expect.

Snow is expected to develop along a frontal boundary early Friday morning, just in time for the morning commute. We will look for the snow to begin around 5AM. Through the morning, the snow will lift north of our area. By 9AM, any lingering snow is expected to retreat north of Interstate 80. By 11AM, most of the snow should lift out of our area. Slick spots are possible for the morning commute, especially north of I-80, through Trumbull and Mercer counties.

A break in the snow is expected through the afternoon Friday with temperatures climbing above freezing, reaching the middle 30s. A wintry mix of snow, rain, and a chance for some sleet returns late in the evening and lingers overnight into Saturday morning.

Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here

FRIDAY SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION FORECAST

The heaviest accumulation will be north of Youngstown, through Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Minimum: None (Locations in southern Columbiana county may see little, if any snow)

Expected Total: A trace to 2″ (Heaviest accumulation will occur in Trumbull & Mercer counties)

Potential for: Up to 3″ (Mainly in the extreme northern part of our viewing area)

FRIDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 5AM – Light snow by 5AM. Little impacts on roads

5AM – 7AM – Widespread light snow expected. Slick spots possible, especially through Trumbull and Mercer counties

7AM – 9AM – Light snow expected. Slick spots possible, especially through Trumbull and Mercer counties

9AM – 11AM – Snow tapering off. Slick spots possible, mainly through Trumbull and Mercer counties.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND

The risk for a mix of rain and snow showers will be in place through the weekend as we wait for a cold front to clear the area Sunday. A mixed bag of precipitation is expected, off and on, through the area with rain and snow mixing during the warmer parts of the day. We will have the potential for a little bit of snow accumulation at times, mainly early Saturday morning and Sunday evening. Accumulations would not add up to much and will be met with temperatures near or above freezing, limiting impacts on area roads. This is something our team will be keeping an eye on through the weekend and will bring you updates on air and here at WYTV.com.