Veterans housing, school possible additions to Oak Hill Renaissance Place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A veterans’ transitional house and Mahoning Valley school could be the newest additions to the Oak Hill Renaissance Place.

The Renaissance Place is located on Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown.

The project is in the beginning stages and was discussed at Thursday’s Mahoning County Commissioners’ board meeting.

Officials say the veterans transition house and school would be a perfect fit for the building. It’s in a prime location and offers different programs and services to help people move ahead.

The transition house is for women, and they say there’s only one of these in the state of Ohio.

The school will not only benefit younger people but adults as well, said Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti.

“Some of them have children. There’s adult programs at night. We have Alta, Headstart; we have WIC. We have mentoring programs up there through JFS, so that also would give these young people a chance to job market,” she said.

Commissioner Righetti said they are meeting with different foundations to look for funding and figure out a way that they can make this project work.