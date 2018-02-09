Active weather continues this weekend – Here’s how our area will be impacted

33 Pinpoint Weather Forecast for Youngstown, Ohio and surrounding communities

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY
A pesky frontal boundary will hover over the region through the weekend. Temperatures will fluctuate between slightly above to slightly below the freezing mark at 32°. This will allow times of rain, drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and snow to occur. The risk for frozen precipitation is greatest through the colder parts of the day. Saturday evening into Sunday morning and also Sunday evening will both likely feature pockets of freezing rain. Ice accumulation is not expected to be heavy, but enough to cause a light glaze and cause surfaces to turn slick at times.

SATURDAY OUTLOOK
The day will not be a washout, but hit-or-miss pockets of rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow are possible. Temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 30s in the afternoon, leading to rain being the primary precipitation type. However, in the morning and in the evening, pockets of freezing rain or drizzle are possible. Watch for slick spots, mainly in the morning and evening Saturday.

SATURDAY DRIVING CONDITIONS
3AM – 8AM – Isolated pocket of wintry mix possible. Little impacts on roads
8AM – 1PM – Occasional mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.
1PM – 6PM – Temperatures expected to rise above freezing. Northern Trumbull/Mercer still can see a wintry mix but rain will be the predominant precipitation type with little impacts expected.
6PM – 11PM – Occasional mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.

SUNDAY OUTLOOK
Sunday will also feature the risk for a mixed bag of precipitation. The difference with Sunday is, temperatures aren’t expected to get as warm. The risk for a wintry mix will be in place for the majority of the day, especially through Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front clears the area. This storm system will pull away from the Valley heading into Sunday night, bringing an end to the threat for a glaze of ice causing slick surfaces.

SUNDAY DRIVING CONDITIONS
3AM – 8AM – Occasional mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.
8AM – 1PM – Isolated mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.
1PM – 6PM – Scattered mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Encountering some slick spots will be a high threat during this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.
6PM – 11PM – Wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain tapers off in this time-frame. Slick surfaces still possible, mainly early in the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD
We will finally be rewarded with a quiet weather day on Monday. That will be followed by some warmer temperatures for the middle and latter half of the upcoming workweek. Check the 7-day forecast in the Video above or by Clicking Here

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s