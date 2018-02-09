Active weather continues this weekend – Here’s how our area will be impacted

SUMMARY

A pesky frontal boundary will hover over the region through the weekend. Temperatures will fluctuate between slightly above to slightly below the freezing mark at 32°. This will allow times of rain, drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and snow to occur. The risk for frozen precipitation is greatest through the colder parts of the day. Saturday evening into Sunday morning and also Sunday evening will both likely feature pockets of freezing rain. Ice accumulation is not expected to be heavy, but enough to cause a light glaze and cause surfaces to turn slick at times.

SATURDAY OUTLOOK

The day will not be a washout, but hit-or-miss pockets of rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow are possible. Temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 30s in the afternoon, leading to rain being the primary precipitation type. However, in the morning and in the evening, pockets of freezing rain or drizzle are possible. Watch for slick spots, mainly in the morning and evening Saturday.

SATURDAY DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 8AM – Isolated pocket of wintry mix possible. Little impacts on roads

8AM – 1PM – Occasional mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.

1PM – 6PM – Temperatures expected to rise above freezing. Northern Trumbull/Mercer still can see a wintry mix but rain will be the predominant precipitation type with little impacts expected.

6PM – 11PM – Occasional mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.

SUNDAY OUTLOOK

Sunday will also feature the risk for a mixed bag of precipitation. The difference with Sunday is, temperatures aren’t expected to get as warm. The risk for a wintry mix will be in place for the majority of the day, especially through Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front clears the area. This storm system will pull away from the Valley heading into Sunday night, bringing an end to the threat for a glaze of ice causing slick surfaces.

SUNDAY DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 8AM – Occasional mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.

8AM – 1PM – Isolated mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.

1PM – 6PM – Scattered mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain possible in this time-frame. Encountering some slick spots will be a high threat during this time-frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.

6PM – 11PM – Wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing drizzle/rain tapers off in this time-frame. Slick surfaces still possible, mainly early in the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will finally be rewarded with a quiet weather day on Monday. That will be followed by some warmer temperatures for the middle and latter half of the upcoming workweek. Check the 7-day forecast in the Video above or by Clicking Here