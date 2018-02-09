Cappabianca posts double-double; Reserve drops Crestview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Jack Cappabianca registered a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in Reserve’s road win over Crestview, 65-49. Cole DeZee led the Blue Devils in scoring with 14 points. Dom Velasquez added 9.

Western Reserve has won five of six since falling in back-to-back games at the end of last month to Struthers and Lowellville.

For the sixth straight time out, Crestview has failed to score a victory. The Rebels featured two double-digit scorers in Scott Murray (17) and Drake Golden (16). Drake also pulled down 10 boards.

Last year, the Blue Devils defeated Crestview – 88-42 – as Kade Hilles scored 19 on January 24.

The Blue Devils (11-6) will return home to take on Lisbon tomorrow night. The Rebels (3-16) will head to Springfield on Tuesday.