Hubbard students use science to build paper roller coaster

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Hubbard High School are having fun learning about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

It’s all part of the school’s annual STEM Festival.

Students used paper, scissors and glue to try to build a paper roller coaster. They’re putting to work what they’ve learned in the classroom.

“STEM is becoming one of the more important aspects of education. That’s where the jobs are going to be in the future, and we are trying to get kids interested,” said Science Teacher Tiffany Bendersky.

The paper roller coaster is just one of 10 competitions involved in the STEM Festival.