Mahoning Valley 2018 Lenten fish fry schedule

(WYTV) – During the Lenten season, many churches and organizations in the Youngstown area are cooking and selling fish every Friday up until Easter, which is April 1, 2018.

Lent begins February 14 and lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays.

Unless otherwise noted, all locations below will be selling fish every Friday afternoon until Easter, except Good Friday, which is March 30. If you have a fish fry you want to submit, fill out this form.

AUSTINTOWN

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center Monsignor Prokop Parish Center, 4490 Norquest Boulevard. Fish dinners on Friday — starting February 16 — through March 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. Website

BOARDMAN

Knights of Columbus 12756 St. Luke Parish, 5235 South Ave. All Fridays during Lent, from 5-7 p.m. Carry-out is available. Cost $10. Dinners include fish, cole slaw and roll with mac and cheese, haluski or pierogies. For more information, call 330-782-9783.

CANFIELD

St. Michael Parish, 300 N. Broad St. Every Friday from 4-8 p.m. except Good Friday. Dine-in or carry-out available (carry-out available until 7 p.m.). Adults $12, Seniors $10. For more information, call 330-533-3181 Menu online

Canfield Lions Club A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon. Every Friday of Lent from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Cost $12. Take out available. Haddock (baked or fried) or mac & cheese or haluski or pierogis. Choice of 1 side: french fries, macaroni & cheese, pierogis, or haluski. Includes coleslaw or green beans, roll, drink & dessert For information, call 330-533-0363.

COLUMBIANA

American Legion Benjamin Firestone Post 290, 44403 State Route 14. Fish Fry every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Easter. Facebook page

HUBBARD

St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 N. Main Street. Fridays between February 16 and March 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine-in and take-out is available. For more information, call 330-534-1928 or visit the church’s Facebook page.

MINERAL RIDGE

Mineral Ridge Firemen Association at the Weathersfield Fire Department, Station 41, 3588 Main St. Every Friday during Lent — except Good Friday — from 5-7 p.m. Facebook page.

NEWTON FALLS

Newton Falls Athletics Booster Club Newton Falls VFW, 433 Arlington Boulevard. Fish fries every Friday during Lent, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

NORTH JACKSON

Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Rd. Every Friday during Lent from 4-7 p.m. Fish, shrimp, haluski, soup & dessert Adults $12, Children (12 and under) $6 For more information, visit their website

PULASKI, PA

St. James the Apostle Parish, 4019 U.S. 422. Fish dinners every Friday of Lent, excluding Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Adults: $10, Kids: $4. Dinners include baked or fried fish, french fries, pierogies, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, roll, drinks and dessert. Take-out fish sandwiches and fries are $5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. only. For sandwich orders, call 724-964-8047.

SALEM

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, 14480 Washingtonville Rd. All Fridays during February and March from 4-7 p.m. and Ash Wednesday. Shrimp or Haddock Fish Dinner and sides $11, child dinner (10 years under) $6. Take-out and dine-in available, beverages and desserts available for purchase. For information, call 330-651-3887.

Salem Eagles #316, 1884 N. Ellsworth Avenue. Fridays during Lent including Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Batter Fish Fry Dinner $10 or Chicken Dinner $8. Both dinners include french fries and cole slaw. Carry out available.

WARREN

St. William Parish, 5431 Mahoning Ave. NW Every Friday until Easter — starting February 9 — and on Easter. Adults $10, Seniors (65+) $9, Children (5-10 years) $5, Children under 5 are free Menu online

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 3223 Atlantic Street NE. Fried fish dinners every Friday, March 3-April 7, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Prices for dinner are $9 which includes two sides, a dessert and a drink. Also available are baked fish, shrimp, smelt, calamari and spaghetti.

VIENNA

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 4453 Warren-Sharon Rd. Every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday, from 3:30 – 7 p.m. Take-out is available, beginning at 3 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5 to 12, and children 4 and younger are free. Dinner includes baked or fried white fish, pierogies, parsley potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, bread, a beverage and dessert. New this year, fish sandwiches will be available for take-out only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. The lunch includes a bag of chips and the sandwich for $5.

YOUNGSTOWN

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church Serbian Memorial Hall, 54 Laird Avenue. Fish dinners every Friday, excluding Good Friday, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in and carry-out is available. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for kids. For more information, call 330-792-1005.

St. Maron Parish, 1555 S. Meridian Rd. Every Friday during Lent, excluding Good Friday, from 3-7 p.m. Dinners $10, A La Cart available Menu available. Was voted as best fish fry in the area by Living Bread two years in a row. For more information, call (330) 792-2371.

Valley Christian Schools, 4401 Southern Boulevard. Fish fries on Fridays during Lent, excluding Good Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the central cafe. Take-out orders benefiting the athletic department. For more information, email dolphcarroll@yahoo.com.