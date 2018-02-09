Morning snow Friday; Wintry mix this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – STAY WITH US ON AIR AND ONLINE FOR UPDATES THIS WEEKEND, AND BE ALERT FOR ICY ROADS.

FRIDAY SNOW: Snow showers continue Friday morning. Around 1″ to 2″ of snow are expected before the snow drifts north by noon.

FRIDAY EVENING: Temperatures will be right on the edge of freezing Friday evening. Models are showing an evening chance for isolated rain or snow. Accumulation will be light, if any.

SATURDAY: The freezing line will be in central Trumbull and Mercer counties. South of Youngstown will likely have light rain, at times, but northern Mahoning and Trumbull counties will have a better chance for wintry mix, which could include freezing rain. Though light, only a trace could cause glaze on roads.

SUNDAY: The wintry mix could change to rain in the afternoon and wintry mix again late afternoon and evening. Be alert for icing again on roads. Temperatures are cooling Sunday early evening, and light snow is expected as the drier air moves in by evening

DRY SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY: It will turn colder Sunday night and Monday, with mostly to partly cloudy skies Sunday night and into Monday.

WARMING TREND INTO MID WEEK: Temperatures will be above normal in the upper-30s to low-40s by Thursday.

