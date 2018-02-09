Mother of 4 arrested, charged after daughter runs away in only underwear

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown woman remains in jail following a court appearance Friday afternoon for child endangering charges.

Police say 27-year-old Floayeshia Robinson’s 10-year-old daughter ran from the family’s home wearing only her underwear in frigid conditions late Thursday night.

Officers also found welts and bruises on the child. Prosecutors say Robinson admitted to using an electrical cord as a means of punishing the girl.

As a condition of her $15,000 bond, the judge said Robinson could not have any contact with her daughter, who — along with her three siblings — is now in the custody of Children’s Services.