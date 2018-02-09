3 arrested after home Austintown home invasion

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say they have three men in custody and are searching for a fourth suspect involved in a home invasion near Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Mark Hernandez, 21, is charged with complicity to aggravated burglary, kidnapping and robbery.

Noah Matheny, 21, is charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Michael Doepker, 24, is charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence.

Those living in the home said men with guns broke into the house, taking items like jewelry and car keys.

Marquise Phillips, who was in the home at the time, said he heard kicking and banging at the door around 4 a.m. Friday. He said the men at the door initially identified themselves as Austintown police officers but were holding rifles and duffle bags.

“It was just weird. It felt like a movie, the way they just came in and demanded things,” Phillips said.

No one was seriously hurt during the home invasion, although Phillips said his brother was hit in the head by one of the robbers.

Police were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Police are expected to release more information later on Friday.