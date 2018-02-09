Police said Youngstown man had packaged drugs, gun at Last Call Bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after police were called to the Last Call Bar and Grill for a report of a person who had a gun.

Police went to the bar just before 5 p.m. Thursday to look for the man who reportedly showed the handgun to another patron.

Police spotted 20-year-old Danny Williams at the bar and questioned him about the report, according to a police report.

Williams admitted to having a gun on his hip, police said. Police said he did not have a CCW permit.

He was arrested at which time police reported that Williams was found with a bag of suspected crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin, all packaged for sale, as well as a digital scale. Police said Williams also had $1,020 in cash.

Williams is charged with carrying a concealed wepaon, having weapons under disability, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.