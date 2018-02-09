Sweeney reaches 1K with 38 as Lisbon cruises

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Lisbon posted their fifth win in a row after defeating Mineral Ridge, 74-55, tonight. Justin Sweeney went over the 1,000-point plateau as he scored a season-high 38 points on 5 three-point makes. Sweeney has now topped 30-points in a game this year five times. Over his last seven games, Sweeney has scored a total of 204 points which translates into an average of 29.1 points per contest.

Branson Brownfield scored 20 points for Lisbon as well as he connected on 4 three-pointers. Senior Grant Fredrick tallied 6 points while Dougie Minor and Ryan McCullough each added 5.

Lisbon finished their Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference schedule on Tuesday by topping East Palestine, 61-51. The Devils closed out the league in 4th place with an 8-6 mark.

The regular season comes to a close for Ridge as the Rams drop to 7-15. Prior to tonight’s loss, Ridge had won three of their previous five games which included a win over Badger on January 27. The Rams’ Koby Zupko scored a team-high 16 points. Jordan Zupko and Austin Governor added 11 and 10 points respectively for Ridge.

The Blue Devils (12-6) will play at Western Reserve tomorrow.