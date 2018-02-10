Breakfast fundraiser in Warren donates proceeds to Rich Center for Autism

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some of the McDivitt’s syrup made its way to Warren, where the Rich Center for Autism served it up at a fundraiser.

On the menu were pancakes, eggs, sausage and of course, syrup.

Money raised at the event helps keep the Rich Center open. Plus, it’s a fun social event.

“Gives an opportunity to get our teachers involved, our staff involved, meet some families — get people out and hopefully raise some money as well,” said Greg Boerio, associate director of academics and outreach at the Rich Center for Autism.

The Rich Center accepts students from the five-county area and relies on donations and fundraisers to keep going.