Local family plans to give back portion of syrup sales to autism non-profits

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio is one of about a dozen states that can produce maple syrup in the country.

Beginning soon, farms will tap their trees to start producing this year’s maple-based products.

For one local family, making syrup began as a hobby in 2014 but soon developed into something much more.

Maple syrup runs through Craig McDivitt’s veins. He’s a 4th generation maple syrup producer.

“So I started researching this on a hobby-size level. We started really small and slowly started getting bigger and bigger,” Craig said.

Fast forward to 2018 and a sugar shack sits in the family’s front yard in Southington. McDivitt Family Maple is the family’s business, serving as Stacy McDivitt’s full-time job.

“I just started off with the idea of just doing farmer’s markets, and it just grew and grew and grew,” Stacy said.

It grew to the point that next month, the McDivitts will open their own place to sell their syrup, dressing and other products.

But, the reason behind the business goes beyond their love for making maple syrup.

The business logo features puzzle pieces — a symbol synonymous with autism.

The McDivitt’s oldest son, who is now five, was diagnosed with autism when he was three years old. The family needed a supplemental income.

“There’s so much more added expense with driving, with therapies,” Stacy said.

In 2018, the McDivitts plan to give back, donating some of the money they make to local non-profits that work with autism.