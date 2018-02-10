MUST SEE: Hickory’s Jarvie throws down monster dunk

HERMITAGE, PA (WYTV)-Hickory sophomore Jaylen Jarvie threw down this monster dunk in the 3rd quarter Friday night to get the Hornets within one of rival Sharon. The Tigers would have the last laugh though, winning the Region 5 title with the 52-51.
