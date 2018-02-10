Police: Man surrendered after hostage situation in Calcutta

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Clair Township police say a hostage situation took place around 11 a.m. Saturday morning on Annesley Road.

Police say there was a dispute between two brothers that lead to one holding the other hostage at gunpoint for about an hour.

They were eventually able to make contact with the suspect and convince him to come out of the house. He was arrested without incident.

Police are still looking into what lead up to the situation.

This is a developing story, WYTV will provide further information when it is available.