CORTLAND, OH (WYTV)-Struthers got back to .500 on the season Friday night, as the Wildcats went on the road and topped Lakeview 67-48.

The Wildcats were led by Isaiah Torrence who had 17 while Carson Ryan had 16 and Kevin Traylor added 15.

For Lakeview, Daniel Evans had a team-high 15 in the loss.

The win moves Struthers to 10-10 overall while the loss drops the Bulldogs to 13-6.