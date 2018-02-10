What this wintry mix means for you

SATURDAY NIGHT

The freezing rain will taper off, but wear your rain boots because the ground is slushy. Wet surfaces left untreated will freeze as temperatures fall below freezing. Areas of fog are possible. All of these combined makes for messy driving conditions.

For a timeline of the precipitation, click “play” on the above video.

SUNDAY DRIVING CONDITIONS

3-8 a.m. – Areas of patchy fog. Low chance of seeing precipitation. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Isolated mix of snow, sleet, freezing drizzle and rain possible in this time frame. Watch for slick surfaces when stepping out.

1-6 p.m. – Scattered mix of snow, sleet, freezing drizzle and rain possible in this time frame. Encountering some slick spots will be a high threat.

6-11 p.m. – Wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing drizzle and rain tapers off in this time frame but will become snow flurries. Slick surfaces still possible, mainly early in the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will finally be rewarded with a quiet weather day on Monday. That will be followed by some warmer temperatures for the middle and latter half of the upcoming workweek.

Check the 7-day forecast