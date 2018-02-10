Winter art market in Youngstown displays wide variety of handmade work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local artists put their goods on display at the Artists of the Rust Belt Winter Market Saturday.

Dozens of local vendors sold everything from soap to jewelry. There was even a blacksmith making housewares.

The market is held four times a year.

Saturday’s event was at the B & O Station Banquet Hall in Youngstown.

“We try to support them. This is a place for them to have an outlet, to sell their stuff and be seen. It’s steadily grown over the last eight years,” said Tony Nicholas, director of Artists of the Rust Belt.

In order to show their creations, all of the items being sold had to handmade.