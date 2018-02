YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police responded to a robbery at the Rite Aid on Midlothian Boulevard Saturday night.

Police say a teenager robbed the drug store around 7 p.m.

They say he did not have a weapon on him.

No word yet on what or if he took anything.

Police are working with neighboring businesses that have security cameras to get a better idea of who the teen is.