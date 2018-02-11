6th annual Cookie Table and Cocktails event moves to bigger location

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society has turned a classic Youngstown wedding tradition into a fundraiser.

On Feb. 24, the Historical Society will host its sixth annual Cookie Table and Cocktails event.

The location this year will be at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Hall in Youngtown. It will be from 6-10 p.m.

Bill Lawson, executive director of the Historical Society, says when the event first started, it immediately gained a lot of attention.

“We’ve been averaging 250 even more than 300 people per year at this event. Last year we really had to hold it close and keep the numbers down. Our event is so big and our programs have expanded so much at the Tyler History Center that we had to move to Our Lady of Mount Carmel this year,” he said.

New to the event this year is a buffet dinner, hosted by Fusillo Catering.

But of course, cookies will be the main attraction of the night.

To get cookies for the event each year, the Historical Society puts a call out for bakers.

“We have a contest for amateur and professional bakers to make eight to 12 dozen cookies each to enter into the contest. We’re also asking bakers who don’t want to be in the contest to participate. So if they bring in eight dozen cookies they get a free ticket,” Lawson said.

The event averages at least 7,000 cookies a year.

“We keep the table stocked as people come to get a plate for dessert, and then we have take-home boxes that we sell,” Lawson said.

Tickets are still available for this year’s event. They are $65 per person.

“We still have a limited number of tickets right now and there are about 50 left for the general public,” Lawson said.

To purchase tickets or bake cookies, head over to the Historical Society’s website.