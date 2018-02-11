Back at it again; South Range is #1 seed in Salem again

Division III Boys’ Basketball – Salem District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27

Game 1: #9 Columbiana at #8 East Palestine

Game 2: #12 Crestview at #5 Rootstown

Game 3: #10 Waterloo at #7 Southern

Game 4: #11 Fairless at #6 Campbell Memorial

Sectional Final, Mar. 2

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 South Range

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Canton Central Catholic

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Mogadore

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 United

District Semifinal

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Mar. 5

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, Mar. 6

District Championship, Mar. 9

Remaining Winners

Recent Salem District Championship Results

2017 – St. Thomas Aquinas 64 Canton Central Catholic 46

2016 – St. Thomas Aquinas 54 Tuslaw 49

2015 – Canton Central Catholic 45 Springfield 34

2014 – Canton Central Catholic 60 Lisbon 44

2013 – St. Thomas Aquinas 48 Manchester 44

2012 – Springfield 51 St. Thomas Aquinas 47

2011 – Ursuline 66 Campbell Memorial 34

2010 – East Canton 64 Campbell Memorial 56

2009 – Campbell Memorial 76 Waterloo 73

2008 – Ursuline 66 Campbell Memorial 46

2007 – Campbell Memorial 69 Ursuline 63

2006 – Ursuline 43 Campbell Memorial 41

2005 – Rootstown 58 Springfield 34

2004 – St. Thomas Aquinas 64 Cardinal Mooney 56

2003 – Springfield 53 St. Thomas Aquinas 38

2002 – St. Thomas Aquinas 73 South Range 68

2001 – St. Vincent-St. Mary 63 Springfield 36

2000 – Crestview 64 South Range 55

Salem District Tournament Records

(Past 10 Years)

St. Thomas Aquinas – 20-5 (2008-13, 2016-17)

Canton Central Catholic – 14-8 (2008-17)

Campbell Memorial – 12-7 (2008-11, 2014-17)

Springfield – 9-7 (2010-17)

Ursuline – 8-2 (2008-11)

South Range – 7-10 (2008-17)

Lisbon – 7-6 (2008-09, 2012-15)

Manchester – 6-8 (2010-17)

East Palestine – 5-10 (2008-17)

Waterloo – 5-10 (2008-17)

Crestview – 3-10 (2008-17)

United – 3-10 (2008-17)

Rootstown – 3-6 (2008-13)

Tuslaw – 3-2 (2016-17)

East Canton – 3-1 (2010-11)

Columbiana – 2-6 (2012-17)

Southern – 2-2 (2014-15)

Fairless – 1-2 (2016-17)

Jackson-Milton – 0-2 (2014-15)