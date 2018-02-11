Bring on the sunshine!

SUNDAY NIGHT

Not much to look forward tonight. Temperatures slide through the 30s straight to the 20s and it continues to be wet and foggy.

MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE

Watch for black ice Monday morning on your way to work. The wet roads, if left untreated will be cause for concern, creating a thin layer of ice.

MONDAY AFTERNOON

It’s been a while since we’ve felt the warmth of the sun. Monday comes with sun…not much warmth. Grab your sunglasses and a warmer coat than today – highs in the low 30s.

Press “play” on the video above for you Valentine’s Day forecast and full outlook.

Check the 7-day forecast in the video above or by clicking here.