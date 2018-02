COLUMBUS, OH (WYTV)-The Canfield wrestling team appeared in the State Wrestling Dual Team Championships for the first time Sunday, reaching the semifinals before being knocked out in the semis.

The Cardinals topped Claymont in the quarterfinals 46-22 to face Wauseon in the semifinals.

But the Indians proved to be too much for Canfield, topping the Cards 38-33 en route to a state championship later in the night.