Canfield High School senior set to receive awards for 6-part book series

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A student at Canfield High School has a success in writing that has already bypassed what many adult authors hope for in their writing careers.

Canfield senior Jackson Horvat already has two books published in a six-part series and is set to receive two major awards next month.

From the moment he could put pen to paper, he was creating stories that were out of this world, literally.

“Writing kind of started out at that young age with little picture books,” Jackson said.

“They were adorable, they were funny, they were well thought out. Sure he was using Spongebob and Kirby and all of these goofy characters, but they were really well thought out,” said his father, Gregg.

At age 13, Jackson started writing “The Disappearing Series” — a six-part series filled with drama, mystery and sorcery.

“It’s a fantasy series. It focuses on a young boy who finds out he’s part of an ancient group of sorcerers,” he said.

The Horvat family remembers the moment when Jackson got the call saying his first book, “The Vortex Entrance”, would be published.

“We had it on speaker and she said it and he just put his hands up and he was just like, ‘Oh my God, oh my,’ and he was pacing back and forth and it was just such a great moment,” said his mother, Sherri.

“That was probably a feeling I’ll never feel again in my life,” Jackson said. “We went into that first book with the mindset that anything is possible, you never know what could happen if you just put yourself out there and you go with what your dream actually is.”

Now, two out of six books are published and can be purchased online or at Barnes & Noble.

Jackson says it’s turned into a job that he does on top of being busy with speech and debate, college applications and marching band.

But, he still turns to it as his escape from reality.

“I’ve always kind of struggled from a young age in how to express myself, and I ended up finding, just through a passion and love since a young age, how to do that through writing,” Jackson said.

Jackson just won two Silver Key awards from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for two of his original short stories. He will receive them next month.

“From my experience and anyone who wants something bad enough and they have that passion, they can achieve it in any way they can,” he said.

As for Jackson’s future, he’s going to continue working on his series and hopes to go to college to major in journalism.