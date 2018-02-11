Cornerstone is the top dog in Orwell, Bristol takes #2

Division IV Boys’ Basketball – Orwell District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27

Game 1: #9 Newbury at #8 Maplewood

Game 2: #13 Bloomfield at #4 Richmond Heights

Game 3: #12 Lordstown at #5 Warren JFK

Game 4: #10 St. John at #7 Mathews

Game 5: #11 Southington at #6 Badger

Sectional Final, Mar. 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Cornerstone Christian

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Bristol

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #3 Windham

District Semifinal

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, Mar. 5

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, Mar. 6

District Championship, Mar. 9

Remaining Winners

Recent Orwell District Championship Results

2017 – Warren JFK 75 Cornerstone Christian 72

2016 – Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50

2015 – Warren JFK 53 Cornerstone Christian 40

2014 – Cornerstone Christian 62 Maplewood 53

Orwell District Tournament Records

(Past 4 Years)

Warren JFK – 11-2 (2014-17)

Bristol – 6-4 (2014-17)

Maplewood – 6-4 (2014-17)

Southington – 3-4 (2014-17)

Mathews – 2-3 (2014-16)

Windham – 2-4 (2014-17)

Fairport Harding – 2-4 (2014-17)

Badger – 1-4 (2014-17)

Richmond Heights – 1-1 (2017)

Bloomfield – 0-4 (2014-17)

Newbury – 0-4 (2014-17)

St. John – 0-3 (2015-17)

Lordstown – 0-2 (2016-17)

Ledgemont – 0-2 (2014-15)