Police believe 2 other stores possibly robbed by same suspect in Rite Aid robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday night, the Rite Aid on Midlothian Boulevard was robbed of almost $900 cash.

While police were investigating the robbery, the store manager from the neighboring Walgreens called saying he had footage of a man who had just robbed his store, a police report said.

Police then went to Walgreens to investigate further.

According to the police report, the footage showed the same man who had just robbed Rite Aid walk into Walgreens at 6:45 p.m. He was seen walking to the front register, standing there for a few minutes, then leaving the store.

A Walgreens worker said he appears to be young with no facial blemishes or hair, the report states.

Earlier that day, around 8 a.m., police responded to a robbery call at the Dollar General on Belmont Avenue.

According to another police report, dispatch said a man with the same description as the Rite Aid suspect fled the store after stealing $178.86.

The report then says he told the workers he had a gun while demanded money.

Police are still looking for the suspect.