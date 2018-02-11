Rain, fog doesn’t stop festivities at Buhl Park’s Winter Fest

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The rain and fog didn’t stop dozens of people from taking part in the Winter Fest at Buhl Park.

There were lots of fun activities for the kids on Sunday, including sled bowling, snowman building and even the chance to meet Iceberg, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ mascot. The event also held dog sledding demonstrations.

People there said despite the brief rain, they’re thankful for the warm weather.

“Good family time. No admission charge, so you take a look at everything,” said Terry Karsonovich. “A lot of people out here, so you bump into a lot of people from the Valley, so it’s a good day out.”

Unfortunately, there was no skating on Lake Julia because the weather was too warm.

Park officials said you need at least a foot of ice before you can skate safely.