Second-annual dance marathon surpasses fundraising goal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The second annual Guinathon was held Saturday at Youngstown State University, helping raise money for children at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

The event raised over $45,000 — $15,000 over their initial goal.

Their message — dancing for those who can’t stand.

The event was held on Saturday from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Dawn Stewart, the YSU Guinathon Coordinator said the event involves the entire community.

“It’s so amazing because we involve as many people as we can throughout the community of YSU and Youngstown and it’s so huge because we’re able to raise so much money throughout the entire year.”

Dance Marathon is a nationwide movement involving college and high school students at more than 150 schools across the country — all raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in their community.

Some of the children who have stayed at the hospital were invited to the 8-hour dance marathon to be honored in a special ceremony before the dancing began.