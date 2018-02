Top seed for 5th time in 6 years; Poland leads Boardman district

Division II Boys’ Basketball – Boardman District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27

Game 1: #9 Ursuline at #8 Salem

Game 2: #13 Southeast at #4 Lakeview

Game 3: #12 Niles at #5 Hubbard

Game 4: #10 Mooney at #7 Girard

Game 5: #11 Ravenna at #6 Struthers

Sectional Final, Mar. 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. #1 Poland

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. #2 Howland

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. #3 West Branch

District Semifinal

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, Mar. 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, Mar. 8

District Championship, Mar. 10

Remaining Winners

Recent Boardman District Championship Results

2017 – Ursuline 70 Salem 33

2016 – Ursuline 73 Poland 61

(2014-15, District moved to Warren Harding)

2013 – Cardinal Mooney 61 Salem 46

2012 – Struthers 57 Poland 49

2011 – Struthers 36 Poland 33

2010 – Poland 75 Cardinal Mooney 65

2009 – Streetsboro 77 Poland 75

2008 – Poland 72 West Branch 71

2007 – Poland 49 Canfield 45

2006 – Salem 57 Niles 32

2005 – Poland 66 Canfield 53

2004 – Liberty 78 Howland 60

2003 – Poland 52 Liberty 37

2002 – Poland 57 Niles 52

2001 – Chaney 44 Poland 41

2000 – Canfield 55 Struthers 51 (OT)