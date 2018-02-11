Trumbull Regional Medical Center interviewing for RN positions

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull Regional Medical Center is looking to hire more registered nurses.

The hospital in Warren will host a hiring event at their building on E. Market Street Monday from 4-7 p.m.

Applicants can meet and interview with nurse leaders for positions in the intensive care unit, operating room, catheterization laboratory, medical surgery or behavioral health.

Those interested are asked to bring a resume and two forms of identification.

New graduates are welcome to attend.

Enter through the medical professional building across from the hospital entrance on Laird Avenue.