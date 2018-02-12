Boardman asking for residents’ input on township’s future goals

Related Coverage Future of Boardman: Locals discuss changing zoning codes at 1st meeting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Planning and Zoning Department wants input from residents on their visions for the township’s future.

The department recently held two meetings for a Comprehensive Plan to “Build a Better Boardman.”

If you weren’t able to attend the meetings, the township still wants to hear from you.

From now through February 23, you can fill out an online survey that asks questions about the direction that the township should take in the coming years.

You can find that survey on Boardman Township’s website.

Residents who complete every question on the survey will be eligible for a drawing to win gift cards.