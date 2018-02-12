Boardman victim 1st to be honored in Kent State shooting exhibit

KENT, Ohio (WYTV) – Kent State University opened its first exhibit to honor the students who died in the campus shooting on May 4, 1970.

The display is called “Sandy’s Scrapbook.” It contains photos and mementos from the scrapbook that Scheuer kept while she was in school.

Scheuer was killed as she was walking to class. She was one of four students shot and killed by the Ohio National Guard after days of anti-war protests on campus.

The exhibit will be on display through June 30 at the May 4th Visitor Center on campus.

The center’s director, Mindy Farmer, said Scheuer was like many Americans at the time — she was aware of the issues surrounding the Vietnam War, but she wasn’t actively protesting it.

With the new exhibit, Kent State hopes that people will remember the students for their lives, not just for their deaths.

Farmer said the four students were very different in their lives and in their thoughts about the war.

“The next exhibit we will do will be about Bill. Bill was in the ROTC so he was questioning the Vietnam War, and then we have Allison and Jeff who were both against the war, both active protestors. Just like today, when we have divides, people come from all walks of life.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

