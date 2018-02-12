Cooler but sunny Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – DAYBREAK WEATHER: It will be breezy with mostly cloudy skies Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-20s, with a wind chill in the mid-teens.

BECOMING SUNNY MONDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds thin for mostly sunny skies. The high Monday is around 30°.

CLEAR AND CHILLY MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies will bring a chilly night. Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-teens.

CAR WASHING DAYS: It will be above freezing Tuesday and Wednesday with dry weather that will bring long lines at the car wash.

WARMEST DAY IS THURSDAY, BUT SCATTERED RAIN: Highs will be in the mid-50s with scattered rain showers.

COLDER FRIDAY: Temperatures in the morning Friday will be in the mid- to upper-30s. Expect temperatures to drop through the day with a chance for snow showers.

DRY WEEKEND: Saturday will be seasonal, with highs in the mid-30s and mid-40s for Sunday. It will be partly sunny both days.

