Driver hurt in Route 5 crash in Braceville Twp.

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic moved slowly Monday along Route 5 in Braceville Township because of an accident.

The crash happened Monday around 6 a.m., just before the Ohio Turnpike.

According to police, the driver of an SUV was heading east on Route 5 when he lost control and hit a bridge.

The driver told police that he hit an icy patch on the road and slid into the bridge.

The driver was injured, but we don’t know yet how severe those injuries are.

Only one vehicle was involved.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. No further details were available on Monday afternoon.

