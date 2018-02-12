Driver loses control of van, flips it several times in Girard

The accident happened just before noon Monday on the 711 connector

By Published:

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver in Girard says he lost control of his van, causing it to flip over several times.

The accident happened just before noon Monday on the 711 connector, just south of Interstate 80.

The driver told first responders there was a mechanical failure and he couldn’t keep the van on the road.

While the van was rolling, it hit another car, coming to rest under a bridge.

Despite how bad it looked, there were no serious injuries.

Two brown-colored pit bulls named Ghost and Buddy ran from the van following the crash. Buddy was found, but Ghost was still missing on Monday afternoon.

