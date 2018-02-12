Joseph Badger – Mrs. Frantz – Pre-Kindergarten

Joseph Badger - Mrs. Frantz - Pre-Kindergarten

Watch local schools and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy.

Thank you to Mrs. Frantz, Pre-Kindergarten teacher at Joseph Badger for inviting us to your classroom!

