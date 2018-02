KENT, Ohio (WYTV) – Former student and Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Keaton will speak at spring commencement.

The ceremony is set for May 12.

It’s Kent State’s second university-wide commencement.

Keaton studied journalism at Kent State in 1971 before moving on to pursue an acting career.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 2014’s “Birdman.” His career spans four decades, where he starred as the title characters in “Beetlejuice” and “Batman.”