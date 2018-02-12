Nugget of Knowledge: What the world’s population could fit inside

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Live longer by smiling

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If everyone on Earth stood together, elbow to elbow, how much space would we cover?

Surprisingly little.

Given our size, you could put all 7.5 billion people on Earth into 280,000 acres.

That’s about 437 square miles — that’s a square 21 miles on a side.

Mahoning County is 425 square miles so everyone alive today could stand comfortably shoulder to shoulder in Mahoning County with a little spillover into Trumbull County.

Or for that matter, place everybody in Trumbull County. — that’s 637 square miles, and everyone has a lot of room.

If you’re looking to put everyone in one city, New York or Los Angeles would do nicely.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com