Olympics shines light on one of Seoul’s most iconic structures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The name means palace – greatly blessed by heaven, but its history would say otherwise.

One of Seoul’s most iconic structures has been restored twice and for good reason.

South Korea is a country with a rich and complicated history, and the best symbol of what its people have endured is tucked between the myriad of skyscrapers that little Seoul’s skyline Gyeongbok Palace.

“This palace actually a symbol of Korean spirits and Korean identity as well,” said Kiheon Ho.

Built by the Joseon Dynasty in 1935; the architecture is breathtaking.

“If you see the buildings, it looks like a smooth curve of corner lines. Looks like the smooth curve of wings of a bird,” Ho said. “That is the beauty of Koran architecture.”

The Japanese burned it down again during the Colonial Period. But once again, the Koreans rebuilt in 1990. They also brought back the changing of the guard ceremony. It’s a tradition that began with the Josung Dynasty.

“That is the thing we have to preserve, our tradition with ceremony,” Ho said.