Penguins kick off spring practice

The Youngstown State Penguins hit the field for the first time in 2018 as YSU began spring practice

Josh Frketic Published:
YSU players meet during Sunday's first spring practice of 2018.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 2018 football season officially kicked off for the Youngstown State Penguins as they held their first of 15 practices at the WATTS Center.

The Penguins bring back several key members of the 2017 squad including New Castle product Tevin McCaster and quarterback Nathan Mays.

Most of the change this offseason comes in the coaching ranks as former Wide Receiver’s coach Brian Crist is in the new Offensive Coordinator while former D-backs coach Richard McNutt and Mooney grad Donald D’Alesio are Co-Defensive Coordinators.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s