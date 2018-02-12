Penguins kick off spring practice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 2018 football season officially kicked off for the Youngstown State Penguins as they held their first of 15 practices at the WATTS Center.

The Penguins bring back several key members of the 2017 squad including New Castle product Tevin McCaster and quarterback Nathan Mays.

Most of the change this offseason comes in the coaching ranks as former Wide Receiver’s coach Brian Crist is in the new Offensive Coordinator while former D-backs coach Richard McNutt and Mooney grad Donald D’Alesio are Co-Defensive Coordinators.