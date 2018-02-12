Report: Liberty woman tried to cut boyfriend with folding knife

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A Liberty Township man told police that his girlfriend punched him in the face and tried to stab him with a folding knife after an argument on Saturday.

Just after 3 a.m., police were called to the couple’s apartment in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Drive.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, told police that his girlfriend, 20-year-old Janae Cox, was upset that he called her an explicit name through a text message. He said the two were arguing about that when Cox punched him in the face. He told police that Cox then threatened to “stab the f**k out” of him while swiping a folding knife across his chest, according to a police report.

Police noted in their report that there were cuts in the man’s clothing but that the knife didn’t cut his skin.

Officers said a neighbor, who was in their apartment at the time, confirmed the man’s version of events.

After pushing Cox out of the apartment, the victim told police that Cox broke a window and climbed inside, continuing to yell at him. She then threw his cell phone against the wall, breaking the screen of the phone, he told police.

Cox, who questioned about the allegations, told police that she did try to punch her boyfriend but said she missed. She said he also tried to punch her and told police that she had been abused in the past. She also admitted to trying to stab the man but said she missed, according to the report.

Cox was arrested and charged with felonious assault, criminal damaging and domestic violence.

Bond was set at $50,000 on Monday, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning.